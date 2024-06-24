Videos: Triple H talks Damien Priest, Jacob Fatu, social media, more
– On Jacob Fatu….
“He’s a game changer.”
– Triple H on Jacob Fatu
(The Pat McAfee Show)pic.twitter.com/bysfZtxfgI
— Vick (@Vick_8122) June 24, 2024
– On Damien Priest…
Triple H talking about Damien Priest getting his foot caught on the rope from Clash At The Castle
Via the Pat McAfee show pic.twitter.com/s9GFc2WGoJ
— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) June 24, 2024
– On social media….
Triple H & Pat McAfee discussing the Liv & Dom kiss and the insane amount of social media views it got online! I really hope this is the storyline that makes Triple H finally realize how much of a star Liv Morgan truly is! pic.twitter.com/wMN1ydWVRU
— ˳✧༚ (@barbieliv7) June 24, 2024
– also..
WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT @evanfoxy⁉️
"You guys aren't gonna believe that's real until somebody's laying in the corner..
I hope you guys are still here next week"@TripleH #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QdO0a88lMt
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 24, 2024