Kayla Braxton not looking to join another wrestling company

Jun 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Kayla Braxton debunks rumors about her going to another wrestling promotion.

“If I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!”

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio this weekend that Kayla Braxton has had talks with AEW.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Cassie Lee

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal