Kayla Braxton not looking to join another wrestling company

Kayla Braxton debunks rumors about her going to another wrestling promotion.

“If I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!”

The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds! pic.twitter.com/FuMW7boVgt — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 24, 2024

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio this weekend that Kayla Braxton has had talks with AEW.

