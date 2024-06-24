Kayla Braxton not looking to join another wrestling company
Kayla Braxton debunks rumors about her going to another wrestling promotion.
“If I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!”
The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds! pic.twitter.com/FuMW7boVgt
Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio this weekend that Kayla Braxton has had talks with AEW.