Swerve Strickland to wrestle for House of Glory next month

Jun 20, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW World champion Swerve Strickland will be having a rare indie wrestling match for House of Glory on Friday, July 26.

The champ, with Price Nana in his corner, will be taking on Amazing Red from the NYC Arena located in Jamaica, New York.

Strickland will be hoping he walks into the show still as the AEW World champion as first he has to overcome Will Ospreay at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view at the end of this month.

This is not Strickland’s first match for HOG since joining AEW and did participate in a match against Mike Bailey last December.

