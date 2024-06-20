Goldberg open to a final match, Hardy on AEW’s focus, and legend discharged from the hospital

= During recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Goldberg stated that he would be open to having one final match that he can deliver to be a blockbuster but would also be fine with the fact should it not happen. I would absolutely love to have that final match. I would. Am I good not having it? Yeah, I’m fine with it. But it’d be neat to have one.

– WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i has been discharged from the hospital following back surgery and is now undergoing physical therapy in Florida, his home state, according to PW Insider.

A few weeks ago, Anoa’i completed a stay in a rehabilitation hospital after heart surgery. His recent back surgery was necessary to fix loose screws, one of which was causing nerve pressure.

– Matt Hardy via Busted Open Radio: “I feel like AEW is more focused on having a 5 star match as opposed to having a segment that is hugely impactful and makes a moment”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

