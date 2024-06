Chad Gable replaced in the MITB Qualifier, Roxanne Perez on the PWI cover

– Ilja Dragunov will replace Chad Gable in the MITB Qualifier vs. Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed following the WYATT6 attack on Gable.

– Two time NXT Womens Champion Roxanne Perez is on the front cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Super honored to be the first Latina to be the cover of PWI. I told y’all this was my world, and it ROX. https://t.co/AVkArqJzHC — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) June 20, 2024

