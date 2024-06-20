Bryan Danielson and MJF matches for Forbidden Door announced

Two more matches have been added to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, bringing the total number on the card to eight although this show is expected to have matches in double digits.

With Bryan Danielson seemingly in no important program at the moment, his Owen Hart Cup tournament match against Shingo Takagi of New Japan Pro-Wrestling will happen on the PPV rather than on AEW’s weekly TV shows.

Last month, Danielson said that winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament might be his last chance at getting a shot at the AEW World title as his in-ring career is set to wrap up this year.

Also, the returning MJF, who had his first match in six months yesterday on Dynamite, will be taking on Hechicero. The announcement of this match was done by AEW President Tony Khan on social media.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

