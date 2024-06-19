TNA’s Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian appear on WWE NXT

A battle royal took place on the Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT to crown a new #1 contender for the NXT title. TNA stars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry were part of the match. Hendry cut a promo before the match but ended up being eliminated right away by Kazarian.

Je’Von Evans ended up winning the match and will challenge Trick Williams at Heatwave.

EXCLUSIVE: @FrankieKazarian and @joehendry made a surprise appearance in the #1 Contender's Battle Royal on @WWENXT! Kazarian led the charge of NXT stars and eliminated Joe Hendry! pic.twitter.com/rz7dZlGs4R — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2024

Say his name and he appears… Joe Hendry is here for the Battle Royal!!!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QjVVmVccyr — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024

