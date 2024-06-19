TNA’s Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian appear on WWE NXT

Jun 19, 2024 - by James Walsh

A battle royal took place on the Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT to crown a new #1 contender for the NXT title. TNA stars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry were part of the match. Hendry cut a promo before the match but ended up being eliminated right away by Kazarian.

Je’Von Evans ended up winning the match and will challenge Trick Williams at Heatwave.

