TNA’s Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian appear on WWE NXT
A battle royal took place on the Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT to crown a new #1 contender for the NXT title. TNA stars Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry were part of the match. Hendry cut a promo before the match but ended up being eliminated right away by Kazarian.
Je’Von Evans ended up winning the match and will challenge Trick Williams at Heatwave.
EXCLUSIVE: @FrankieKazarian and @joehendry made a surprise appearance in the #1 Contender's Battle Royal on @WWENXT! Kazarian led the charge of NXT stars and eliminated Joe Hendry! pic.twitter.com/rz7dZlGs4R
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2024
Say his name and he appears…
Joe Hendry is here for the Battle Royal!!!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QjVVmVccyr
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024