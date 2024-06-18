Live 6/18/24 WWE NXT Results

Hello Wrestling fans!

Chris Soriano here with an NXT recap!

The show opens a little…….bouncy. Je’Von Evans music hits and we are set for the battle royal for the number 1 contendership for the NXT Championship as there are already contenders in the ring. Joe Hendry comes out next and says there are 24 other people in the ring but ONE Joe Hendry. He says he is winning the battle royal and then bringing the title to TNA. We now have TNA Chants going on WWE TV. Ethan Page is out next but him and Oro Mensah brawl right away. Hendry is eliminated by Kazarian (TNA is runnin wild on NXT). Bullshit chants go out for that one. Might I also say that Booker T is the worst commentator in wrestling. He makes Mark Madden sound like Gordon Soilie. Shawn Spears seems hot with a couple of eliminations, including Eddy Thorpe. In the meantime, Frankie Kazarian eliminates 2 more guys to have 3 eliminations to his credit. Apollo Crews is eliminated by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo as we go to a split screen commercial break. Lexis King and Garza are eliminated as we start to dwindle down. Tony D’Angelo is eliminated after a strong outing. This is awesome chants start getting loud as we are down to the final 4. Dragon Lee, Kazarian, Shawn Spears and Evans. Evans irish whips Kazarian out and Lee and Evans go at it in the middle of the ring. Spears goes out of the ring but under the ropes but comes right back to eliminate Lee. Now its Evans and Spears. Evans closelines spears over the top but his feet dont touch the floor. They fight for some more but Evans gets him and throws him over the top to get the victory and head to HeatWave as the number 1 contender. Great match to start things off! Trick Williams and Evans should be a good one in Canada.

They are squawking in the women’s locker room as everyone argues when Fallon Henley rolls up to talk about how she’s the one that really deserves a title match and they all start getting louder. I actually saw this earlier today as I was online at a Starbucks! (My latte came out fine!)

Roxanne Perez tells Lola Vice she doesn’t trust anybody but wants to handle business tonight, and we go to commercial break.

Back Live and Chase U are walking with Ridge Holland and telling him how he did a great job and pretty much saying he’s part of the club as they give him a t-shirt and everything. Good Brothers pull up and say it’s very touching to see a brute go nerd. This seems to be cooking towards a future tag match. Duke Hudson has to hold Thea Hail back as she goes all crazy on the Good Bros.

Up Next we have Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Lola Vice & Roxanne Perez vs. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) This is crazy from the jump as we have a lot of fast paced action. Eventually Perez and Vice start working together to keep Lash out of the ring! Jayne with a cannonball into her own partner and Legend and Jackson drive her into the steel steps! Lola with a solebutt, Roxanne with a suicide dive and we go to break! Back from commercial and Perez sends Jayne into the barricade. Tag to Lola, striking away on Jackson, Speedball kicks into the corner, a set for Nyx as well! Squashing Jazmyn and Jakara both with hip attacks but Jacy blasts her with a running elbow! Jackson tags in, double-team nearfalls Jayne but Jazmyn breaks it up! Pele Kick sends Legend packing, mat slam from Jakara! Perez tags in, Lola’s not happy about it. Lola Vice & Roxanne Perez win by pinfall with Pop Rox from Perez on Jakara Jackson.

Postmatch- Perez lays Vice out with a backfist and she smiles about it!

Backstage, Ava Raine congratulates Je’Von Evans on his win.

“All Ego” Ethan Page rolls up to point out that he’s still in the battle royal because he was never eliminated due to Oro Mensah attacking him. He demands Ava do something about Oro and Je’Von taunts Page into a match in the main event with the Number 1 contendership on the line. Ava agrees to it and they keep arguing.

