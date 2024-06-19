Shawn Michaels and MJF notes

Jun 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The crossover between WWE NXT and TNA is expected to continue, with talent in WWE under the impression the current situation between the two promotions is “far from over.” A TNA talent is seemingly unlikely to win the NXT Championship, however, with a source in the WWE brand telling Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan that they think Shawn Michaels, based on recent booking, “would make anyone a number one contender, not a champion.” This came after they were asked if Michaels would put the NXT Title on an outside talent.

MJF posted:

