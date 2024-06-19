Kevin Kelly to sue AEW, Turner wanted WWE Smackdown in 2018

– Kevin Kelly revealed to Eric Bischoff that he plans to sue AEW after his “messy exit”.

Kevin Kelly says he’s sueing AEW (Wise Choices / 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff) pic.twitter.com/MIwsAjUAkH — Vick (@Vick_8122) June 19, 2024

– Tony Khan says TNT-TBS President Was Looking To Bid Between $150 and $175 Million Per Year For WWE SmackDown In 2018.

Khan was a guest on the Locked on NFL podcast, where he revealed that the former President of TBS and TNT, Kevin Reilly, was willing to spend up to $175 million on a wrestling show before the launch of All Elite Wrestling.

“I was at a party in Beverly Hills on a Friday night. I saw my friend, who at the time was the President of TBS and TNT. I walked up to him, I was visiting with him a little bit, and I said, ‘Kevin, are you looking at bidding on wrestling TV rights?’… He told me what he was willing to pay, he said, $150 to $175 million a year… I pointed out, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to get it done. For a lot less than that, we could launch a new wrestling league on TNT and eventually TBS, too.’ That’s what happened,” said Khan.

Source: Locked on NFL

