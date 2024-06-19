Goldberg tells Bret Hart to grow up

Goldberg speaking to Busted Open Radio about Bret Hart’s feelings towards him:

“The Bret Hart thing is just it just saddens me as a human being. That’s all. I mean, first and foremost, I would never wish ill will upon any opponent or anyone like that to have an accident like that happen.

And end someone’s career, especially someone who’s, you know, one of the best that ever was 100%. It sucks.

I’m not asking anybody to understand it. I’m just saying, just leave me alone… — Put your hand up. Do whatever you got to do, man. It is what it is.

Come on, man. I love you, Bret. Don’t be such a prick. That’s all. Grow up.”

