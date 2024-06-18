Update on WWE bringing back Bad Blood, Piper Niven credits Chelsea Green

– PWInsider reports that WWE’s decision to revive the Bad Blood pay-per-view later this year centers around featuring a Hell in a Cell match as its marquee attraction on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Piper Niven Credits “Hype Girl” Chelsea Green’s Support For Boosting Her Confidence In WWE

Piper Niven has reflected on her partnership with Chelsea Green in WWE and how Green has been a vital part of her own career:

“Extremely important, honestly, because there were quite a few things that gave me a bit of a confidence knock, so it turns out delusion is catchy. Being around Chelsea’s overinflated sense of self has been very good for one’s confidence. Honestly, everybody needs a hype girl like Chelsea Green, because I really think being with her has helped me be more comfortable being myself around everybody else in front of the camera, in front of the crowds. I really think she’s done me a world of good.”

