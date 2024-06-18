Swerve Strickland to be featured in new documentary

Current AEW World champion Swerve Strickland is the subject of a new documentary from brothers Kenny and Keith Lucas and Mookie Thompson according to a report by Deadline.com.

The documentary will explore the “unexpected creative partnership” between Strickland and rapper Derek “Flash Garments” Shaw.

Work on this documentary kicked off after both were released from WWE and Kanye West’s team respectively and the two teamed up to collaborate on Swerve’s theme song which he currently uses in AEW.

“Flash Garments and I were introduced to one another at very interesting times in our lives,” Strickland told Deadline. “We knew we were meant to make history with one another by collaborating hip hop and pro wrestling on a different level. The Lucas brothers captured it in the best light possible.”

The Lucas Brothers said that as lifelong hip-hop and wrestling fans, they were instantly captivated by Swerve and Flash’s groundbreaking work in AEW.

“In an era where the media often portrays black men in conflict, their partnership is a beautiful example of the incredible things that can happen when African American men work together. We believe their story needs to be told.”

