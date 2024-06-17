WWE News and Notes

– The belief among some spoken to is that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will likely go to Japan for AJ Styles’ bout in NOAH vs Naomichi Marufuji to corner Styles and be with him.

– Lucha Libre Online reports WWE is trying to find promotional partners in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

– While speaking at the post-Clash at the Castle: Scotland press conference, Damian Priest addressed the possibility of defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk in the future. He said “Number one, I didn’t even know he was here. I had no idea that he was gonna get involved. I found out literally as I was walking out and I saw him with the referee t-shirt on and then I was told in the back what happened. As far as him being back, it’s fine. He’s a huge star. We all know his accolades. We all know his resume. So when he’s back healthy if he can perform still at that high level and he earns his way, I would love to share that ring with him, but he’s gonna have to earn it because I am the World Champion.”

– The Rock’s daughter attending the UFL championship game on Sunday….

Ava Raine at yesterday's UFL championship game pic.twitter.com/8BeI6DrVi4 — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 17, 2024

