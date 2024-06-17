Pro Wrestling NOAH chief talks how collaboration with WWE was facilitated

It was Abema, the Japanese platform which airs both WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH, who facilitated the negotiations between the two promotions that led to AJ Styles being announced for the July 13 card against Marufuji.

Arihiro Takeda, CyberFight’s Director, said that the promotion chose AJ Styles and WWE chose Marufuji when it came to decide who would be taking on who for the event.

“It was like there was only one choice. If there’s a NOAH wrestler who’s well-known in America, it’s got to be Marufuji,” Takeda told Tokyo Sports. “He’s a Japanese legend.”

Takeda added that this is just the start of the relationship between the two companies and hinted that there are many things to come which will strengthen that relationship.

WWE does not typically work with other promotions but there was a shift in mentality when Triple H and Nick Khan took over the reigns and that led to more doors being open.

The company is also working with TNA and Marigold.

