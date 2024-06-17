Photo: Velveteen Dream changes his look

Velveteen Dream’s tenure in WWE took a sharp turn following allegations that sparked the hashtag #FireVelveteenDream whenever he appeared on television. This controversy marked one of the most dramatic falls from grace in WWE history. While he has returned to professional wrestling, it seems Dream has recently undergone a complete transformation in his appearance.

The former WWE Superstar recently took to his Instagram story and shared a photo revealing a striking new appearance: he now sports short red hair, a departure from his previous look that fans are not accustomed to seeing.

