Megan Bayne update

Contract status on “Megasus” Megan Bayne

It is being reported that Bayne has been a free agent ever since she returned to the United States after her stint on #STARDOM.

Fightful Select has confirmed with sources close to Bayne that she’s currently a free agent, however, AEW has made recent contact and the two sides have engaged in talks. We haven’t learned whether or not Bayne is expected to land in the company, but there have been discussions, as well as some creative pitches.

Source: Fightful

