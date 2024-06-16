Shotzi update

– Fightful Select’s sources tell them Shotzi won’t be returning to WWE TV any time soon. The fledgling babyface star was injured during a pre-taped NXT bout vs. Lyra Valkyria earlier this week, and was forced to miss out on an Elimination Chamber qualifier vs. Naomi on SmackDown as a result.

The Wrestling Observer also noted that Shotzi was spotted leaving WWE’s Performance Center on crutches. There’s currently no word on exactly how long she’ll be benched, but things do not look good for a swift return. Now, some fans on social media are concerned Shotzi will be out for most of 2024.

