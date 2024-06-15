Chad Gable re-signs with WWE

Chad Gable has decided to remain with WWE, as he received a favorable offer from the company after his contract expired last week. It was widely believed that Gable was close to reaching an agreement with WWE, and it has now been confirmed that he will be staying with the company. When asked about his contract status in an interview with The Gorilla Position, Gable confirmed he re-signed with the company.

“Well, what I’ll say is yes, I have (re-signed).

What I’ll say, regarding Hunter. When he got started with us and took over, I think you saw my trajectory change almost immediately. Even when I was in a tag team with Otis, I started getting singles matches with some of our top guys.

To me, a light bulb went off, ‘Things might be different now,’ and they have been ever since. He’s delivered on everything he’s ever told me.”

