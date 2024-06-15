Bayley details incredible commitment to Damage CTRL’s WrestleMania 40 story

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ahead of her WWE Women’s Championship match against IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40, Bayley made a series of videos for social media to hype the match and she has now explained how these came about. The star said she and the rest of Damage CTRL had felt the groundswell of support for the storyline from fans, and wanted to give it more than she was able to show on TV.

“Yeah, I definitely did. We could feel it too, I felt that we just kind of skipped…once the match was made, it kind of just skipped and we just kind of, “Alright, we don’t need anything else,” but there was so much more to tell going into ‘Mania, and I think after, we had so much more to tell, then they got drafted.

“That was, honestly, the reason I made those videos and hype videos on my own. Brought a team out to Austin [Texas] to film me do certain things just to tell our story and show how important it was to me.

“Leading into ‘Mania, ‘Mania season, the TV time is precious and it’s hard to get those, but I’m forever grateful for it and I know that we’ll be able to tell this story in years to come.”

