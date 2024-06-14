Video: Jeff Hardy returns to TNA

While Matt Hardy was unable to capture the TNA title at Against All Odds versus Moose in a hard-fought match, he still stood tall at the end of the show along with his brother Jeff, who returned to the promotion for the first time since 2017.

After the match was over, The System attacked Matt and his wife Reby in the ring. Matt tried to protect his wife with his body and then Joe Hendry came out to lend his support, but was also taken out by The System. Ryan and Nic Nemeth also join the fray to somewhat even the odds.

Cue in Jeff’s iconic theme song and the crowd goes bananas. The former champion came out to make the save, taking out The System with chair shots and a Twist of Fate and a swanton bomb on Moose for good measure.

It’s safe to say that the Chicago crowd absolutely loved this finish and seeing Hardy back.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth eventually join the party as Matt, Jeff, Reby, Hendry, and the Nemeths stand tall in the ring to end the night with chants of “TNA” from happy fans.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

