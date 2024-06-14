Piper Niven on wanting a match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Jun 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Piper Niven on asking Triple H for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle:

“I walked up to Triple H and I went, ‘I’m here to shoot my shot’, and he just went, ‘Let me guess, it’s about Clash’, and I went, ‘Yeah’. And he went, ‘We’re working on it’.

“I was like, ‘Oh this went well, okay great, thanks’. I had a monologue prepared, like, ‘I deserve this because X, Y, Z’, and it was just, ‘Yeah we’re working on it’.”

(Interview with Denise Salcedo)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Valentina Feroz

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal