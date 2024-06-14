Piper Niven on wanting a match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Piper Niven on asking Triple H for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle:

“I walked up to Triple H and I went, ‘I’m here to shoot my shot’, and he just went, ‘Let me guess, it’s about Clash’, and I went, ‘Yeah’. And he went, ‘We’re working on it’.

“I was like, ‘Oh this went well, okay great, thanks’. I had a monologue prepared, like, ‘I deserve this because X, Y, Z’, and it was just, ‘Yeah we’re working on it’.”

(Interview with Denise Salcedo)

The Scottish crowd chanting 'You deserve it' to @PiperNivenWWE What a moment, so emotional #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/w1Q8dm5xeL — Knockout News (@KnockoutNews10) June 14, 2024

