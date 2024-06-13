WWE News and Notes
– WWE have recently filed to trademark the name “Talla Tonga”.
– Logan Paul previews his chat with Donald Trump…
– WWE posted…
– Cora Jade on the road to recovery. Jade took part in her first biodex for her torn ACL injury, five months to the day since she was injured at a NXT house show.
First Biodex test down.
