WWE News and Notes

– WWE have recently filed to trademark the name “Talla Tonga”.

– Logan Paul previews his chat with Donald Trump…

A must watch https://t.co/hvfrzMr9Ex — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 13, 2024

– WWE posted…

– Cora Jade on the road to recovery. Jade took part in her first biodex for her torn ACL injury, five months to the day since she was injured at a NXT house show.

First Biodex test down.

5 months to the day ⏳ pic.twitter.com/UlSaxDWJwZ — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) June 13, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

