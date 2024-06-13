WWE News and Notes

Jun 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE have recently filed to trademark the name “Talla Tonga”.

Logan Paul previews his chat with Donald Trump

Cora Jade on the road to recovery. Jade took part in her first biodex for her torn ACL injury, five months to the day since she was injured at a NXT house show.

