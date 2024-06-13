Former WWE tag team set to make AEW debut, Logan says Jake Paul would win boxing match

– Maximum Male Models set to debut for AEW on Collision this Saturday, reports PWInsider.

– Logan Paul admits his brother Jake Paul would beat him in a boxing match…

On Wednesday, both Paul brothers were set to take a lie detector test. Straight out, WWE Logan was asked if he were to beat his younger brother in a boxing match?! Logan stated, “No,” which a green light lit the room up, and he was telling the truth.

It’s interesting time since the brothers have been teasing a boxing match since the health issues of Mike Tyson became public. However, the brothers stated it’s unlikely to happen due to their mother’s stance on the whole situation. Logan also admitted his business partner KSI would also fall to his brother Jake in a boxing match.

Logan Paul admits that Jake Paul would beat up Ksi in a fight pic.twitter.com/TNDgnMBE4X — ClipsCarnage (@ClipsCarnage) June 13, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

