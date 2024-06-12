Writer leaves TNA for AEW, plus notes on Arianna Grace, Asuka, and Jerry Lynn

– PWInsider reports former WWE and TNA Writer Robert “RD” Evans, who left his position on the TNA Creative team a week or so ago is now working for All Elite Wrestling.

– Happy birthday to…

– Asuka underwent successful knee surgery this past week. There is no current timetable for her return.

– “Miss NXT” herself, Arianna Grace, was none too pleased with Sexyy Red nor her antics.

As Miss NXT, I must express my disgust with all the twerking on my precious show. What example does this set for young girls? It is a slap in the face to our female predecessors who fought to pave the way for us… I am repulsed!!!!!! #wwe #wwenxt — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) June 10, 2024

