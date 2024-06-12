Writer leaves TNA for AEW, plus notes on Arianna Grace, Asuka, and Jerry Lynn

Jun 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @AriannaGraceWWE

– PWInsider reports former WWE and TNA Writer Robert “RD” Evans, who left his position on the TNA Creative team a week or so ago is now working for All Elite Wrestling.

Asuka underwent successful knee surgery this past week. There is no current timetable for her return.

– “Miss NXT” herself, Arianna Grace, was none too pleased with Sexyy Red nor her antics.

