Notes on Adam Copeland, Rhyno, and Clash at the Castle

– According to @WrestleVotes, WWE is altering its plans for a ‘press conference’ after this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE. It will now just be a ‘post show,’ with the possibility of media questions still undetermined.

– Adam Copeland on having fun in AEW so far: (via SI)

“Steel Cage against Malakai Black. I wrestled Brody King in a no-DQ on a Wednesday and then exchanged holds with Kyle O’Reilly in a technical match on a Saturday. That’s a good week.

I exchanged head scissors with Penta and forearms with Suzuki. I love sinking my teeth into different styles. Coming to AEW, I have that opportunity to show that. I enjoyed everything I’ve done so much, and that bled through on-screen.”

– While speaking at a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, TNA Star Rhyno revealed that he won’t be part of the current WWE crossover unless WWE comes to his hometown of Detroit.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

