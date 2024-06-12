TNA’s Moose Discusses Possibly Appearing in WWE…

“I think NXT, I don’t know if there’s anybody in NXT that is capable of beating me. So for them to make it worth their while, they might want to bring me in to SmackDown or Raw. I’ve beat McIntyre, I’ve beat Bobby Lashley. Am I gonna wrestle [in NXT], Wes Lee? Come on. There’s great wrestlers in NXT, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve already beaten the guys there on the main roster, their superstars. I don’t think they would want me to damage the careers of their young puppies. So I think for me, it’s bring me in, let me play with the top dogs. That’s what my mindset is.”

(Via K&S WrestleFest)

