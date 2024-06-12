Mike Bailey on signing with TNA, and not WWE NXT

Mike Bailey on process of signing with WWE NXT but ending up with TNA iMPACT:

“January 2022 is when I debuted with TNA, with IMPACT then, but it was a long road even then. When my ban came up, the day I tweeted a little highlight video that I made, a little announcement my ban was ended, and then that got a lot of attention and that got me talking to everyone, that got me signed with NXT for a couple of months until they let me go without actually hiring me.”

“After that video came out, I had already been talking with TNA, talked to some people from AEW, talked to NXT, got a bunch of offers and ended up taking the NXT one, very excited to be there, they do the background check, the do the visa paperwork, that takes a couple of months.”

“Just a couple of days after I submit the visa paperwork, for this one you have to go and do a whole career retrospective and all the articles with all your accolades, you have to gather that and send it in, so I worked on that for several weeks, sent it all in and then I see they’re starting to release a lot of the people in NXT, they’re letting go of people, and the person that had hired me, there were rumors that they had gotten released, so I texted them and I was like hey, is everything okay, are we good, and they were like oh yeah, no problem, contract’s in the mail, we’re sending it tomorrow, and then the next day I got an e-mail saying hey, due to new hiring guidelines, we’re going to have to stop your hiring process.”

(Via Talk is Jericho)

