Mother of WWE talent passes away, The Rock shows off injury (photo)

– The Rock shows off an ugly elbow injury he got whilst filming “The Smashing Machine”

The Rock picked up an ugly elbow injury whilst away filming "The Smashing Machine” (IG) pic.twitter.com/ZjX5o3eXPO — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 11, 2024

– According to the Daily Record, Bridgeen Mitchell, Alba Fyre’s mother, was struck by a vehicle in Orlando, Florida while crossing the street on May 17.

Sadly, the 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities reported that the driver cooperated at the scene, and no charges are expected to be filed. Mitchell had flown out to Orlando for a family holiday to visit her daughter Alba Fyre, real name Kayleigh Rae.

The Daily Record reports that Bridgeen Mitchell mother of WWE Superstar Alba Fyre was struck by a vehicle in Orlando as she crossed the street with her partner Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic news.. Sending love to Alba now y’all pic.twitter.com/c1hpuVLwxm — A.J (@ajbrielarson) June 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

