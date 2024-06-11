Mother of WWE talent passes away, The Rock shows off injury (photo)

Jun 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The Rock shows off an ugly elbow injury he got whilst filming “The Smashing Machine”

– According to the Daily Record, Bridgeen Mitchell, Alba Fyre’s mother, was struck by a vehicle in Orlando, Florida while crossing the street on May 17.

Sadly, the 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities reported that the driver cooperated at the scene, and no charges are expected to be filed. Mitchell had flown out to Orlando for a family holiday to visit her daughter Alba Fyre, real name Kayleigh Rae.

