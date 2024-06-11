Iyo Sky booked by Marigold

Former WWE Women’s champion Iyo Sky will be traveling to her home country of Japan in mid-July to wrestle for Rossy Ogawa’s new female promotion Marigold.

Sky made an appearance via video at the Marigold Grand Opening Weekend Wars to make the challenge to Utami Hayashishita. The video caught everyone by surprise, including the fans, the announcer, and even Utami, who watched the video with her eyes Wie open while covering her mouth.

“As a WWE Superstar, I will enter the ring at #Marigold on July 13th at Ryogoku Kokugikan,” Sky wrote on social media afterward. “This will be a dream match for women’s wrestling fans not only in Japan but all over the world.”

The match will take place at the Marigold Destiny event and will also feature NXT-bound Giulia against former NXT star Sareee.

