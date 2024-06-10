TNA Executives at NXT Battleground

Two TNA executives are at the NXT Battleground premium live event in Las Vegas where TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will get a shot at the NXT Women’s title against Roxanne Perez.

Producer and former WWE talent herself Gail Kim and Anthem’s Senior Vice President of Content, Ariel Shnerner, are in attendance and were photographed at the event.

The WWE/TNA relationship looks like it is expanding beyond tonight and there are rumors that NXT talent will be part of the upcoming TNA television tapings as the two brands seek an alternate way to engage more viewers through a rare partnership.

Jonathan Gresham / Gail Kim / Ariel Shnerer / Anthony Cicione (Président TNA) dans le public pour suivre Jordynne Grace #NXTBattleground @TheJonGresham pic.twitter.com/2hPRik92xl — Steve Slam (@SteveSlamFR) June 10, 2024

