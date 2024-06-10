Ricochet and Chad Gable/WWE updates

– The current plan is for Ricochet to make his final WWE appearance tonight at RAW and that he has no additional dates scheduled with the company, reports PWInsider.

Unless WWE comes to him with a new offer he can’t refuse before his deal expires and he does a complete 180, his WWE run will likely be completed tonight.

In regard to rumors Ricochet’s decision to leave WWE was “up in the air”, That is completely incorrect as numerous sources confirmed multiple

times that he had given notice before breaking the news on Saturday.

– The belief is that Chad Gable is extremely close or has come to terms with WWE and will continue on with the company.

So, while not a 100% confirmation, everyone is working under the belief he is remaining, according to PWInsider.

