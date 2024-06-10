Jordynne Grace loses part of her ear during NXT Women’s title match

TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace suffered an ear injury last night at Battleground in her match against NXT Women’s champion Roxanne Perez.

One of Grace’s earrings on her right ear got caught in Perez’ ring gear and Grace lost a small part of her ear when it was ripped away. Grace uploaded a photo showing part of her earlobe missing with dried blood around it.

“Very sad to announce that after many years of unproblematic, diligent work, my ear piercings will now retire from in-ring action,” Grace wrote on X.

Grace’s next match is this Friday at the TNA Against All Odds event streaming exclusively on TNA+ where she will defend her Knockouts title in an open challenge.

Very sad to announce that after many years of unproblematic, diligent work, my ear piercings will now retire from in-ring action. pic.twitter.com/QjeoUUfsaH — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

