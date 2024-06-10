Hikuleo reportedly headed to WWE

Hikuleo has officially finished up with NJPW, as his final date with the promotion was the New Japan Dominion event on Sunday

According to sources within the company, it is believed Hikuleo is headed to WWE.

Hikuleo is the brother of Tama Tonga is set to join WWE.

Bodyslam is reporting that AEW legend Hikuleo "is headed to WWE to presumably join his family in the current Bloodline story" pic.twitter.com/KKqCVC8zWC — AIR (@AIRGold_) June 10, 2024

source: Bodyslam.Net

