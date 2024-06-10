Hikuleo reportedly headed to WWE

Jun 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Hikuleo has officially finished up with NJPW, as his final date with the promotion was the New Japan Dominion event on Sunday

According to sources within the company, it is believed Hikuleo is headed to WWE.

Hikuleo is the brother of Tama Tonga is set to join WWE.

source: Bodyslam.Net

