Notes on Mark Henry, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Liv Morgan
– Mark Henry (via Fightful) says AJ Styles reached out to him after fake retirement:
“I got a text message from AJ Styles saying, ‘Man, I hope I made you proud.’ It made my eyes well up.”
– Cody Rhodes (via WHAS11):
“I think one of the things I really love is the fact that I am able to go city to city (as WWE Champion).
Whereas the WWE Champion prior to myself, the man I defeated, Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, was not on every city. He wasn’t making it to every show.
And I’ve had the opportunity to be able to bring it, and for a year, I felt like I was the champion without the belt.”
– Happy 30th birthday to Liv Morgan:
Happy birthday @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!! Love you! Proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/OKPJJiVpkX
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 8, 2024