Notes on Mark Henry, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, and Liv Morgan

– Mark Henry (via Fightful) says AJ Styles reached out to him after fake retirement:

“I got a text message from AJ Styles saying, ‘Man, I hope I made you proud.’ It made my eyes well up.”

– Cody Rhodes (via WHAS11):

“I think one of the things I really love is the fact that I am able to go city to city (as WWE Champion).

Whereas the WWE Champion prior to myself, the man I defeated, Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, was not on every city. He wasn’t making it to every show.

And I’ve had the opportunity to be able to bring it, and for a year, I felt like I was the champion without the belt.”

– Happy 30th birthday to Liv Morgan:

