Title change on TNA Impact, AEW announces upcoming matches, and a Joe Hendry note

Jun 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Mone vs. CMLL Zeuxis for the TBS Championship added to next week’s AEW Dynamite

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost have been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

– Laredo Kid was defeated by AJ Francis for the digital media championship on last night’s TNA Impact…

– Joe Hendry posted:

