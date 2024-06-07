Title change on TNA Impact, AEW announces upcoming matches, and a Joe Hendry note
– Mercedes Mone vs. CMLL Zeuxis for the TBS Championship added to next week’s AEW Dynamite
This Wednesday, 6/12
Des Moines, IA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @ZeuxisLucero
Ahead of Forbidden Door,
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will fight vs Zeuxis, tag team partner of Steph_Vaquer on Dynamite in Des Moines Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/5sr0qSPbbi
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 7, 2024
– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost have been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.
Let me hurry up and shock the world real quick. https://t.co/rCqAz6eVhO
— Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 7, 2024
– Laredo Kid was defeated by AJ Francis for the digital media championship on last night’s TNA Impact…
EXCLUSIVE: @AJFrancis410 is the NEW Digital Media Champion! #TNAiMPACT @itsbrandonde @GottaGetSwann pic.twitter.com/5kJWYNLKUi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
– Joe Hendry posted:
You have no idea how much this means.@DMcIntyreWWE is the best https://t.co/bqyYFSHuI3
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 7, 2024