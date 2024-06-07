Title change on TNA Impact, AEW announces upcoming matches, and a Joe Hendry note

– Mercedes Mone vs. CMLL Zeuxis for the TBS Championship added to next week’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday, 6/12

Des Moines, IA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @ZeuxisLucero Ahead of Forbidden Door,

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will fight vs Zeuxis, tag team partner of Steph_Vaquer on Dynamite in Des Moines Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/5sr0qSPbbi — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 7, 2024

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost have been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

Let me hurry up and shock the world real quick. https://t.co/rCqAz6eVhO — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 7, 2024

– Laredo Kid was defeated by AJ Francis for the digital media championship on last night’s TNA Impact…

– Joe Hendry posted:

You have no idea how much this means.@DMcIntyreWWE is the best https://t.co/bqyYFSHuI3 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 7, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

