Drew McIntyre: “I do believe in Joe Hendry”

Drew McIntyre says he believes in Joe Hendry; “I’m very, very proud of him…The sky’s the limit. He can do it all.”

“I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He’s doing awesome and I’m very, very proud of him, especially, you know, getting the song so high up in the charts and caused as much buzz as he’s caused. He’s deserved a big opportunity for a long time, and thankfully he’s been able to showcase himself on IMPACT and I’m sure it’s just going to keep going up and going up. The sky’s the limit. He can do it all.

“He’s very talented in the ring and obviously on the microphone. But the videos are next level, and I’m sure the fans of this channel have seen the ‘I’m Drew’ video to the tune of [Eiffel 65’s] ’I’m Blue’. If you haven’t then check it out. But hopefully this clip will end up on the dirty shirts cause everything I say ends up there [laughs].

“Check out Joe Hendry’s ‘I’m Drew’, which I did not watch prior. I wanted my legit reaction, and I was laughing my head off the whole time when I was supposed to be angry.”

(Source: Cultaholic)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

