Updates on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Fish

– PWInsider has more details and notes on yesterday’s Impact Wrestling television tapings, along with the current status of Bobby Fish after he made his Impact debut at Victory Road on Friday.

According to the report, Bobby Fish and Joe Hendry filmed backstage material that will be used on future episodes of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Fish has reportedly not yet signed with Impact Wrestling. He’s currently set to work Bound for Glory on October 7 and the following TV taping on October 8, both of which are being held in his hometown of Albany, New York.

It’s not yet confirmed if he’ll be working additional dates beyond those shows, but it is said to be “certainly possible.”

– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre has been very ill with bad food poisoning but gutted his way through SmackDown (including getting an IV treatment to help him get through the show) but WWE made the decision to replace him with Braun Strowman for this week’s WWE house shows to give him rest.