WWE trio in Cancun, Mexico for stem cell treatment

The Rejuvstem Clinic in Mexico posted on Instagram this week that it has been treating WWE Superstars Big E, Shotzi, and MVP at their brand new clinic in Cancun.

Big E and MVP posed in front of a welcome banner at the clinic which had their photo along with Shotzi, with the clinic writing, “These incredible athletes are here to experience the power of cellular regeneration, boosting their performance and enhancing their overall health with millions of rejuvenating cells.”

The renowned clinic is known for their innovative cellular treatments, providing patients with their highest-quality stem cells.

MVP wrote that with this treatment he hopes to get better for one last run in the ring.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

