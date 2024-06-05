Orton on possibly working behind the scenes, Note on Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler

– There has been at least one pitch for the NXT Underground Match – Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler to take place inside of a UFC Octagon at #NXTBattleground.

Source: Corey Brennan (FightfulSelect)

– Randy Orton says that he would have been a WWE coach, producer, etc, if his injuries would have forced him into retirement:

“I would have been involved in some way, shape or form with the WWE.I think – I might be wrong – but I might be the only guy that’s only ever wrestled for one company his entire career. I could be wrong.

So I don’t see any reason why I gotta leave. I see being a part of the WWEfamily from here on out.

“And if I wouldn’t have been able to go back to wrestling, I would have been a coach, trained, done something. Maybe an on-the-road producer.”

Source: WrestleBinge

