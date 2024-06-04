Tiffany Stratton signs with a talent agency

Tiffany Stratton has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, which is hoping to model her career on the same trajectory as The Rock, John Cena and Batista:

“The WWE’s Tiffany Stratton has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

“Paradigm is betting that her stock will only rise as wrestling is poised for greater exposure thanks to a $5 billion, 10-year deal with Netflix starting in January 2025. Paradigm hopes to model Stratton’s career on trajectories flown by Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista, all whom originated on WWE and who became some of the most bankable names in Hollywood.

“Paradigm will work to build Stratton’s business across books, graphic novels, acting, brand partnerships, speaking engagements, and more.”

(The Hollywood Reporter)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

