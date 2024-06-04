Nash on Priest’s performance as WWE Champ, Ospreay comments on his usage of the Tiger Driver ’91

– Will Ospreay comments on his usage of the Tiger Driver ’91:

“I think the same amount of times Misawa used the TD91 in his entire career, I’ve either hit the same amount or about to approach.

It’s such a dangerous move that I was just spamming it and that’s when something can go wrong.

Bryan got extremely lucky that he got clear within 2-3 weeks but in those minutes during Dynasty, I’ve never felt more sick in my entire life that I hurt someone I really look up too.

In comparison to the Hidden Blade, it’s a strike. You can protect yourself if the opponent is able to cover up but the TD91 there is no way to protect yourself which is why it’s been banned in American TV wrestling since it’s inception.

Wrestling is wrestling aye it’s a full contact but I just don’t feel right tempting this move anymore.

Other lads can do it, but just through my eyes, I don’t wanna put anyone through that again.”

– During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on Damain Priest’s run as world heavyweight champion on WWE RAW thus far…

“I just think that Damian [Priest] has really f***ing risen to the occasion. When he went toe to toe [with Drew McIntyre], Drew’s a big f***er, [but] Damian’s star power gave him the appearance of being bigger than he actually is. He just looked like a star, he looked so comfortable. He looked like he should have that belt.”

“If you just so happen to f***ing click with what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit. Priest is, to me, as big a star as they’ve got right now.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

