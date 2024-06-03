Update on Chad Gable’s WWE contract, ROH’s Death Before Dishonor date confirmed

Jun 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– “Chad Gable’s contract is up Friday. This upcoming Friday. He is factored huge into WWE plans and, thus far, does not have a new contract.
He is expected to get offers from both companies if he hits that area. I don’t know if WWE has made him an official offer.

Based on other people I have heard they have made offers on, I would be surprised if they didn’t. So that’s one to monitor. He’s got an awful lot of leverage right now.”

source: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful

– Ring of Honor’s “Death Before Dishonor” PPV has been announced for Arlington Texas on Friday, July 26th.

