Update on Chad Gable’s WWE contract, ROH’s Death Before Dishonor date confirmed

– “Chad Gable’s contract is up Friday. This upcoming Friday. He is factored huge into WWE plans and, thus far, does not have a new contract.

He is expected to get offers from both companies if he hits that area. I don’t know if WWE has made him an official offer.

Based on other people I have heard they have made offers on, I would be surprised if they didn’t. So that’s one to monitor. He’s got an awful lot of leverage right now.”

source: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful

– Ring of Honor’s “Death Before Dishonor” PPV has been announced for Arlington Texas on Friday, July 26th.

One of the biggest #ROH events of the year is coming to Arlington, TX on Friday, July 26th! #ROH Death Before Dishonor will be LIVE from the @EsportsStadium! ️ Pre-Sale tickets begin June 4th 11/10c

️ Tickets on sale June 6th 11/10chttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn! pic.twitter.com/AZ3mAq0HFu — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

