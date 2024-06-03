Kayla Braxton responds to criticism of her backstage interview performance

Following the May 31st edition of WWE Smackdown, Twitter/X accounts @WrestlingHumble and @JobberNationTV criticized Kayla Braxton’s backstage interview performance from the show. Here was Kayla’s response…

“ I’m good, guys.But it’s nice to know ur watching closely enough to pick us apart if we have an off night. In the last month, we’ve traveled to France, out to Smackdown stateside, and we were in Saudi last week. We’re zapped. But thanks for sending ur critiques from your couch.”

“‘She’s obviously struggling right now mentally…’ homeboy, I’m the happiest and most content I’ve ever been. I’m at the top of my game. Ya girl was just tired! Damn! I can’t be perfect EVERY week. (Tho I’m pretty damn close) ‍♀️”

