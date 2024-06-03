Another WWE contract expiring soon, Mercedes praises her PPV match, Bischoff critical

– Fightful and Lucha Libre Online report Angel Garza’s WWE contract expires on August 1st. The two sides have been negotiating and there is an offer on the table from WWE.

–Mercedes Mone tells TMZ Willow Nightingale and her stole the show at AEW Double Or Nothing PPV …

“This past Sunday at Double or Nothing, we went out there and we stole the show. We tore it out of the park. She is legit one of the best that I’ve ever been in the ring with. I definitely can’t wait to tie it in the ring with her again,” she said.

– Eric Bischoff criticized Mercedes Mone and AEW in their presentation of her.

Bischoff says “It has nothing to do with Mone’s (wrestling) talent…they should have never let her talk.” In the view of Bischoff, Mercedes Mone doesn’t have the character presentation and confidence.

Source: 83 Weeks Podcast

