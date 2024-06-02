Toni Storm challenges Mina Shirakawa for Forbidden Door 2024

AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm appeared at the Stardom show at the Korakuen Hall yesterday via video – in black and white, of course – to issue a challenge for the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Along with her sidekick Mariah May, the champion challenged Mina Shirakawa to a title match while she was in the ring. Shirakawa came to the aid of May recently and Storm said that anyone of May’s friends are her friends too.

Shirakawa accepted the challenge, making this the third official match for the show. Swerve Strickland vs Will Ospreay for the AEW World title and the TNT title ladder match are the only other two matches confirmed for now.

Toni Storm appeared at tonight’s STARDOM show and has challenged Mina Shirakawa to a match at Forbidden Door!! #STARDOM #AEW

pic.twitter.com/tELopREhvV — (@WrestlingCovers) June 2, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

