Strickland believes AEW and WWE could work together, match announced for Dynamite, more

Jun 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland believes that now is more likely than ever for WWE and AEW to work together.

“If there’s ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it’s ever been. I don’t think either person [Tony Khan and Triple H] is opposed…

I don’t think there’s ever been a time that’s more likely than now.”

(Bootleg Kev Pod)

– Announced for Wednesday…

– On this date in wrestling history….

June 2, 1987: the historic reign of the Honky Tonk Man started as he beat Rickey the Dragon Steamboat. He would hold this record to 2024 until Gunther broke it.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Missy Hyatt and BB

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal