Strickland believes AEW and WWE could work together, match announced for Dynamite, more

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland believes that now is more likely than ever for WWE and AEW to work together.

“If there’s ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it’s ever been. I don’t think either person [Tony Khan and Triple H] is opposed…

I don’t think there’s ever been a time that’s more likely than now.”

(Bootleg Kev Pod)

– Announced for Wednesday…

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!

Blue Arena | Loveland, CO

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork#AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Roderick Strong Two of AEW's top stars vie for the top prize: Champ @swerveconfident takes on former International Champ @RoderickStrong! pic.twitter.com/8yrNxWh4hX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2024

– On this date in wrestling history….

June 2, 1987: the historic reign of the Honky Tonk Man started as he beat Rickey the Dragon Steamboat. He would hold this record to 2024 until Gunther broke it.

