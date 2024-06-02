Strickland believes AEW and WWE could work together, match announced for Dynamite, more
– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland believes that now is more likely than ever for WWE and AEW to work together.
“If there’s ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it’s ever been. I don’t think either person [Tony Khan and Triple H] is opposed…
I don’t think there’s ever been a time that’s more likely than now.”
– Announced for Wednesday…
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!
Blue Arena | Loveland, CO
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork#AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Roderick Strong
Two of AEW's top stars vie for the top prize: Champ @swerveconfident takes on former International Champ @RoderickStrong! pic.twitter.com/8yrNxWh4hX
– On this date in wrestling history….
June 2, 1987: the historic reign of the Honky Tonk Man started as he beat Rickey the Dragon Steamboat. He would hold this record to 2024 until Gunther broke it.