Shawn Michaels asked Jordynne Grace about a particular social media post

Jordynne Grace revealed that the first thing Shawn Michaels asked her about was a specific post she made on social media during conversations they had ahead of her NXT appearance.

“People who don’t know what that is, I shared just like –- it was a joke because people are always talking about things that bodybuilders eat but it was raw ground beef,” Grace said on “Busted Open Radio.” “Like a slab of it in between two strawberry Pop-Tarts and I had posted that and I had basically said you know [I had] been eating it for gains.

And so, that was one of the first things Shawn said. He was like, ‘So can we talk about this Pop-Tart beef thing? Is that something you eat everyday or…?’ and I was like, ‘No. That was a complete joke.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that’s a relief. I thought it was real.'”

