Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley notes

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland talked about his darker look…

Swerve Strickland: “After the All In Match, going in the Coffin and stuff I was like I’m a big fan of Sweeney Todd . So I was like let me add a little like Darkness to the eyes make me feel a little let me go sink a little more deeper into the character and darken it up a little bit more to feel like “All right something’s different about Swerve” than any other person on this roster and he’s giving me a different tone and feel but I never actually tell you what it is I want.”

Source: Bottleg Kev Podcast

– EVIL demanded a Lumberjack match against IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley and is official! June 9th at NJPW Dominion

OFFICIAL EVIL's demand for the stipulation was accepted, and his challenge to Jon Moxley's IWGP World Heavyweight title will be in a Lumberjack Match!https://t.co/xpRrCioUSU#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/jd2KvrHfCv — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 1, 2024

