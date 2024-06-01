Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley notes

Jun 1, 2024

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland talked about his darker look…

Swerve Strickland: “After the All In Match, going in the Coffin and stuff I was like I’m a big fan of Sweeney Todd . So I was like let me add a little like Darkness to the eyes make me feel a little let me go sink a little more deeper into the character and darken it up a little bit more to feel like “All right something’s different about Swerve” than any other person on this roster and he’s giving me a different tone and feel but I never actually tell you what it is I want.”

Source: Bottleg Kev Podcast

– EVIL demanded a Lumberjack match against IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley and is official! June 9th at NJPW Dominion

