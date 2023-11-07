Matt Cardona challenges for MLW World Title in NYC

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

NEW YORK — MLW in association with the World Titan Federation today announced a World Heavyweight Title Fight: World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona at MLW: ONE-SHOT live and exclusively on FITE+ Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

As the promoter / booker of record for One-Shot, Saint Laurent dropped a bombshell on this past week’s FUSION revealing Matt Cardona will fight for the World Heavyweight Championship live and exclusively on FITE+!

The question now is: will it be Alex Kane or Jacob Fatu defending the belt walking into NYC December 7 as champion?

That question won’t be known until they throw down in Philly at FIGHTLAND November 18th.

Having traded favors (and files) with Salina de la Renta, Saint Laurent was granted power to produce and promote One-Shot, MLW’s December premium live event… and the huckster hype man will do so under the World Titan Federation banner.

With the “Crown Jewel” of the World Titan Federation having secured a title fight in his home state of New York, the question now is who will be the fighter with the belt that night?

Saint Laurent and World Titan Federation Superstar® Matt Cardona claim they don’t care.

“Kane is just a ‘rassler. NOT a Titan! Not a sports entertainer! Cardona will be crowned champion in the New York territory! That belt and its rich lineage dating back to Satoshi Kojima will be rebranded as my World Titan Federation Universal linear championship title,” states Saint Laurent.

Kane, the captain of the Bomaye Fight Club has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top in 2023, winning the Battle RIOT en route to becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. Since then, he has choked out a who’s who of challengers.

Recently, Kane has gone for Cardona’s neck on social media, calling him all sorts of names. Cardona and the World Titan Federation sent a message of their own on FUSION this past week: viciously attacking Mr. Thomas.

But what happens if Cardona has to switch gears and fight Fatu for the title on just 2 week notice on December 7? Is Cardona truly ready for such a change in strategy?

And what if Cardona loses the loser leaves MLW match to Mance Warner at FIGHTLAND? MSL retains the right to substitute with a mystery challenger for the title fight at ONE-HOT. Who could THAT be?!

One thing is certain: The next 30 days will be a wild ride to title town in New York City.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, December 7 in New York City.